Heidi Klum Proves the Metallic Shoe Trend Is Here to Stay

Heidi Klum nailed her off-duty supermodel style while out and about in New York City on Monday. The “Project Runway” host reportedly spent time with her kids in Florida over the weekend but came back with a cool look worth stealing.

She effortlessly sported a black and gray Varsity jacket with a matching T-shirt and a pair of distressed ankle jeans. When it came down to her shoes, Klum naturally didn’t complete her outfit without a little bit of drama.

She donned eye-catching metallic and black Gucci leather platform sandals, which she also dressed down with a dark printed oversized tote bag and black aviator sunglasses. The pumps are currently available for purchase in a nude color for $990 on Net-a-Porter. If you’re looking for an excuse to treat yourself, go ahead and add to cart.

Gucci leather platform pumps, $990; net-a-porter.com

