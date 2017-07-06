Heidi Klum Shimmers in Head-to-Toe Gold Look

Heidi Klum at Good Morning America in New York City. Splash News

Heidi Klum hit the streets of New York City in one of her most casual outfits ever just last week, but now she’s back with another show-stopping look that surely turned heads.

In honor of an all-new season of “Project Runway” premiering Aug. 17, the supermodel stopped by “Good Morning America” to promote the show in a one-of-a-kind ensemble. Klum was radiant in a yellow gold satin slip dress with a trendy lace-up slit along the side by London-based designer Galvan and Giuseppe Zanotti gold sandals. The star even wore a pair of mirrored gold Thom Browne sunglasses, but mixed things up by carrying a Balenciaga straw bag.

Her look certainly continued the metallic shoe trend she embraced last month and with summer only half way done, Klum probably has more in store.

Giuseppe Zanotti Sophie minimal sandals, $521; farfetch.com

