Heidi Klum Goes Retro for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Premiere

By / 1 hour ago
Heidi Klum Style
Heidi Klum at the premiere of "America's Got Talent" on March 27.
Heidi Klum was feeling groovy on Monday night.

The model and judge on “America’s Got Talent” arrived at the season premiere party wearing a purple suede belted minidress, aviator sunglasses, gold oversized hoop earrings and a pair of leopard platform pumps. Klum seemed to be channeling the 1970s with this ensemble, updating it a bit with her Saint Laurent heels.

Heidi Klum StyleHeidi Klum wearing a purple suede minidress and Saint Laurent platforms. REX Shutterstock
Heidi Klum StyleKlum’s Saint Laurent platforms. REX Shutterstock

This season, Klum will be joined by fellow supermodel Tyra Banks, who was tapped to be the new host of the talent competition show. For the premiere, Banks was also feeling the purple hue, capping off her black lace ensemble with bright purple lips.

Tyra Banks StyleTyra Banks arrives at the “America’s Got Talent” premiere wearing a lace ensemble and cut-out booties. REX Shutterstock

