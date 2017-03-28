Heidi Klum Goes Retro for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Premiere

Heidi Klum was feeling groovy on Monday night.
The model and judge on “America’s Got Talent” arrived at the season premiere party wearing a purple suede belted minidress, aviator sunglasses, gold oversized hoop earrings and a pair of leopard platform pumps. Klum seemed to be channeling the 1970s with this ensemble, updating it a bit with her Saint Laurent heels.
This season, Klum will be joined by fellow supermodel Tyra Banks, who was tapped to be the new host of the talent competition show. For the premiere, Banks was also feeling the purple hue, capping off her black lace ensemble with bright purple lips.
