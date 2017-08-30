Heidi Klum Wears Sleek Bow Tie Sandals For ‘America’s Got Talent’

Heidi Klum Rex Shutterstock

Heidi Klum wore her heart on her sleeve during the live show of “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The model and judge donned an Alice + Olivia dress for the evening, which was covered in tiny red hearts.

Heidi Klum wearing Alice + Olivia and Olgana Paris shoes at ‘America’s Got Talent’ live show. Rex Shutterstock

Klum paired the ruffled ensemble with yet-to-be released sandals by Olgana Paris. Wearing shoes from the Paris-based brand’s resort ’18 collection, the La Delicate sandals feature a whimsical bow tie and ankle strap. The style will be available for purchase in December for $695.

Olgana Paris resort ’18 La Delicate sandals.

Most recently, Klum made another style statement at the 2017 MTV VMAs. She opted for a revealing gold lace-embellished Peter Dundas gown and silver metallic three-strap Giuseppe Zanotti sandals for the occasion.

Heidi Klum on the red carpet at the VMAs. Rex Shutterstock

