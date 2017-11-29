Harry Styles Rocked Hot Heels & Pastels at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

View Slideshow Harry Styles performing at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Rex Shutterstock

Harry Styles hit the catwalk at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, airing today at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, to perform two songs off his self-titled album dressed in exactly what you’d might expect of the stylish star.

Opening up the show with his latest single “Kiwi,” the former One Direction singer grooved in a custom Gucci black double-breasted suit with velvet detailing designed by the house’s creative director Alessandro Michele.

Styles, 23, completed the look with a pink silk dress shirt and square-toe black leather ankle boots ($795) featuring gold hardware and a 1.2-inch stacked heel, both from Gucci.

Harry Styles wearing a custom Gucci double-breasted suit with Gucci Vegas leather boots. Rex Shutterstock

Next, the “Dunkirk” actor performed “Only Angel” wearing a ’70s-inspired mint green pastel suit complete with flared trousers.

Never one to shy away from a heel, Styles pulled the ensemble together with black leather heeled ankle boots from Givenchy.

The former One Direction singer wearing a custom Givenchy suit and Givenchy spring ’18 boots. Rex Shutterstock

For more from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, check out the models on the runway.

