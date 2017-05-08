Harry Styles Walks on Water in Gucci Boots in New Music Video

Harry Styles performing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." Splash.

Harry Styles new music video for his song, “Sign of the Times” makes us question whether the star has any proper respect for Gucci boots.

In the highly-anticipated video for his debut solo single released today the 23-year-old dons a Gucci wool cashmere coat and Gucci leather “Jodhpur” boots as he walks — and then flies around Scotland’s gorgeous landscape.

It’s noteworthy that the video wasn’t filmed in front of a green screen. The former One Direction member was really committed to getting the video aesthetic right, as photos leaked last month of Styles filming while hanging 1,500 feet above the ground on a cable attached to a helicopter.

Clad in Gucci, the video starts out with Styles dramatically walking around a field, with close-ups of his embellished boots before he flies into the air. Passing waterfalls and green sprawling hills, Styles then takes to the ocean, running across the water in the boots.

i still cant believe harry walked on the water with his gucci shoes rip — pauline (@howdoyuwhisk) May 8, 2017

To get Harry’s music video look, shop below.

Gucci Leather Jodhpur boots, $1,200; mrporter.com

Gucci wool cashmere jacket, $3,280; gucci.com