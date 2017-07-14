Harry Styles’ Gucci Boots Stole the Show at the ‘Dunkirk’ Premiere

Harry Styles at the "Dunkirk" premiere. Splash News

Harry Styles hit the red carpet last night for the official premiere of his big-screen debut on the World War II-inspired movie “Dunkirk.” The star has been on a press tour for the Christopher Nolan-directed project, but this one takes the cake.

It was held at London’s Odeon Leicester Square, and as nearly always, Styles made an appearance in head-to-toe Gucci. The former One Direction star stepped out in a custom double-breasted dark blue-green suit and boots from the fashion house’s cruise 2018 collection. His one-of-a-kind shoes truly made his look, featuring an embroidered dragon along the sides.

Beyond the singer’s footwear, a major highlight of the evening was the moment Harry met Harry (aka Prince Harry). In short, it was an epic night, and we can hardly wait to see where else the movie takes him.