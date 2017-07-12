Harry Styles Wears Eye-Catching New Take on the Gucci Loafer

Harry Styles in London in May 2017. REX Shutterstock

Harry Styles‘ big screen debut is right around the corner as “Dunkirk” officially hits theaters on July 20. In anticipation of the release, the former One Direction star is currently on a press tour for the movie. His latest stop was Santa Monica, Calif., wearing his go-to designer: Gucci.

The singer was decked out in an all-black look, donning a classic button-down shirt and matching pants. He topped things off with a pair of standout rainbow Gucci loafers, which certainly took his standard outfit to a another level.

Styles’ shoes are a fresh take on the super-popular Gucci loafer, which has saturated both the celebrity and street style set. This shoes elevate the classic black horsebit pair with a bit of fun, eye-catching detail.

Harry for the Dunkirk promo in LA recently ❤ #onedirection #harrystyles #Dunkirk A post shared by ⓓⓘ®ⓔⓒⓣⓘⓞⓝⓔⓡ 4ⓔⓥⓔ® ❤~ (@1d__obsessed_) on Jul 12, 2017 at 8:14am PDT

Gucci Vegas rainbow horsebit leather loafers, $695; saksfifthavenue.com

