Harry Styles Ditches Gucci for Calvin Klein at NYC ‘Dunkirk’ Premiere

Harry Styles at the "Dunkirk" premiere in NYC. REX/Shutterstock

Harry Styles chose boots yet again for a red carpet appearance at the premiere of Dunkirk, this time in New York. Whereas at the London premiere Styles opted for red Gucci boots, this time the actor went with Calvin Klein from head to toe.

Harry Styles loves to wear boots on the red carpet. REX/Shutterstock

The One Direction member’s look was dapper and tailored in a black Calvin Klein suit. A touch of red on the pant leg’s design gave the trousers a marching band aesthetic, adding a quirky touch to the polished look.

Being an avid wearer of Chelsea boots — in fact, his heart rate goes up when he sees them — it’s little surprise that the singer’s ensemble was finished with such footwear. A pair of black, square-toed boots along with his heavy-duty ring-clad fingers sealed the deal on Styles’ red carpet cool.

