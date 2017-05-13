What Harry Styles’ Glam Rock Star Makeover in Heels, Boots & Dramatic Wardrobe Really Means

The making of a rock star starts with the right kind of shoes — just look to Harry Styles and the striking style statements he’s been making lately.
When he greeted fans on Friday in London and performed on the BBC One Show, he stepped out in a spectacular ensemble that included a black V-neck dress shirt and flared yellow trousers that gave just a peek of his bespoke black Ripon boots by Roker with a chunky heel. Slicked-black voluminous hair completed the glam look.
The musician donned Roker’s Jasb boot style for a big interview and pictorial that will debut on Sunday in The Sunday Times Magazine wearing dramatic pinstripe trousers with a matching blazer and no shirt. In April, he performed in Roker’s Ripon boot on the “Graham Norton Show” wearing flared trousers that had embroidered details.
Styles’ performance on Friday was one of three sleek wardrobe changes he made while on a media blitz promoting his new music.
For sound checks at the BBC One Show he had on a champagne bomber jacket, jeans and camel-colored almond-toe boots that had a high heel. During a performance at BBC Radio 1 Studios he had on loafers with a nearly 2.5-inch heel that he teamed with a red-and-white striped suit.
Earlier in May, wore a pink suit with loafers when he performed on the “Today Show.”
The former lead crooner of the boy band One Direction is carving out a career and image of his own since signing a solo contract with Columbia Records in June last year.
Speaking to Footwear News in a previous interview, psychologist Zelana Montminy, Psy.D., shared that a change in someone’s appearance while taking on a new venture is a nonverbal cue that he or she is communicating to an audience. “It’s like holding up a sign,” Montminy said.
“When someone alters their appearance, when they are engaging in a new position, it signifies that they want to be seen in a different way,” Montminy explained. “They are trying to shift the perception of the public. … Physical change is a cue or signal to the outer world or to yourself that things are different about you.”