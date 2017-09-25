Harry Styles Took the Stage in His Wildest Gucci Prints-on-Prints Suit Yet

Harry Styles and Pink perform during the iHeartRadio Music Festival. Splash News

No one does printed suits better than Harry Styles and he proved exactly that at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas last Friday night. The 23-year-old singer took the stage in one of his most memorable looks yet.

He donned a dark blue, red and white diamond printed Gucci suit, which he layered over a complementing white pussy bow shirt. Next to the crisp, nearly black ensemble he recently wore to the premiere of his big-screen debut, Dunkirk, it’s as if Styles had a complete fashion makeover.

However, we all know that color and prints are the former One Direction star’s go-to looks, except when it comes to shoes. He keeps it more tame when picking out footwear, similar to the black pair he wore here, which just goes to show Styles’ wise taste in fashion. When you have an outfit this bold and loud, it’s often best to balance it out with simple shoes.

Harry Styles and Pink perform during the iHeartRadio Music Festival. Splash News

Want more?

Watch Harry Styles’ Heart Rate Go Up When He Sees a Photo of Chelsea Boots

What Harry Styles’ Glam Rock Star Makeover in Heels, Boots & Dramatic Wardrobe Really Means

Harry Styles Has One Shoe He Can’t Live Without

Harry Styles Versus Sam Smith: The Shoe-Down