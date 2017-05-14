Halsey Styled Her See-Through Pants With Pink Platforms at Wango Tango

View Slideshow Halsey wears see-through pants and pink platforms on the red carpet at the 2017 Wango Tango concert. REX Shutterstock.

Halsey made a cheeky style statement when she arrived on the red carpet Saturday at the 2017 Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles.

The “Now or Never” singer posed for photos in see-through trousers that were emblazoned with “knowledge is sacred” around the waistline and on the pant legs. Her underwear was visible — a thick white brief-cut silhouette on display under the pants.

Halsey wears see-through pants and pink platforms on the red carpet at the 2017 Wango Tango concert. REX Shutterstock.

Halsey completed the look with another attention-getter, a pair of pink platform ankle boots that featured large block heels and buckles.

The ensemble was one of the most striking among the concert lineup, which included performers Katy Perry, Niall Horan, the Backstreet Boys, Machine Gun Kelly with Camila Cabello, Zeddd and Noah Cyrus.

Halsey wears see-through pants and pink platforms on the red carpet at the 2017 Wango Tango concert. REX Shutterstock.

Recently at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Halsey stepped out in another very edgy look that incorporated a belt styled like a bralette. The entertainer’s stylist is Maeve Reilly, who also counts Hailey Baldwin as a client.

Halsey wears sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Click through the gallery to see more celebs on the 2017 Wango Tango red carpet.

Want More?

Here’s How to Watch Katy Perry & More at KIIS FM’s Wango Tango Red Carpet Live Stream

Hailey Baldwin Embraced the No-Pants Trend Again With an Oversized Jacket and Very Edgy 5-Inch Boots

Katy Perry Hits the Met Gala Red Carpet in One of the Most Dramatic Looks of the Night

Katy Perry Referenced Her Dress in a Powerful Statement at the Human Rights Campaign Gala

Katy Perry Did a High Kick in Jimmy Choo Heels and More Best Dressed Celebs at iHeartRadio Music Awards

10 Celebrities Who Are Embracing the No-Pants Trend