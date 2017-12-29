Halsey Wears This Trend and Timberland Boots While Out With G-Eazy

Halsey is known for her crazy costumes and bold wigs while performing, but she opted for a more casual look while out in Los Angeles with her boyfriend, G-Eazy, yesterday.

For the outing, Halsey did the braless trend, wearing a pale pink T-shirt. The platinum-haired 23-year-old tied up her T-shirt to reveal her taut abs and paired with low-slung gray sweatpants. Halsey completed her look with Timberland boots for a casual, daytime look.

Halsey and G-Eazy walk together in Los Angeles on Dec. 28. Splash News

Meanwhile, 28-year-old G-Eazy wore a black patterned T-shirt with baggy jeans. The “Fire in the Booth” rapper finished off his casual look with gray high-top sneakers.

G-Eazy and Halsey in Los Angeles. Splash News

“Him and I” — the first-ever collaboration between the famous pair — is ranked No. 26 on the Billboard charts. Halsey has another hit in the Top 40: “Bad at Love,” which is ranked No. 8 for the second week in a row.

Halsey’s Timberland look is easy to replicate — the boots retail for well under $200 and are available at a slew of retailers.

Timberland’s iconic workboot features a seam-sealed waterproof construction, making it the perfect boot for a rainy day. The boots feature rustproof hardware and lugged soles — they’re built to last.

While it’s uncertain if Halsey was wearing a women’s version of the boot, Timberland makes one that’s designed specifically for a women’s foot. Pick up a pair for yourself on Nordstrom’s website for $169.95.

Timberland 6 Inch Premium Waterproof Boot Courtesy of Nordstrom

