Halle Berry Sparkled in Head-to-Toe Silver Down to Her Pedi & More Celeb Style at Chrysalis Butterfly Ball

Glam looks were abounding on Saturday at the 16th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles.
The star-studded soiree included a sparkling style statement by Halle Berry, who arrived dressed in all silver — with the pedi to match.
The “Catwoman” star had on an embellished jacket over a dress that incorporated sequins and mesh detail. She completed the look with sandals that featured cascading straps around the ankle, a strap around the toe bed and a 4-inch heel.
Zendaya has stepped out in her own shoe brand for many red carpet appearances, but on this occasion she opted for Christian Louboutin’s pumps. The “Spider-Man: Homecoming” actress teamed the black heels with a matching long dress that featured pearl detail at the top of the bodice.
Meanwhile, Elizabeth Berkley played with an androgynous silhouette — a tuxedo — but added a ladylike touch to the look with Alexandre Birman’s red contrast peep-toe ankle bow sandals. The sandals feature wine red and black suede tie-fastening, and a 4-inch heel.
Other guests included Common, Jason Bateman, Molly Simms, Jaime King, Lindsay Price, Curtis Stone, Eric Dane, Rebecca Gayheart and James Van Der Beek.