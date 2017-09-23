Halle Berry Walked Around L.A. in a See-Through Little Black Dress and 5-Inch Spike Heels

Halle Berry wears a see-through dress by Elie Saab with Jimmy Choo heels. Rex Shutterstock

Halle Berry is never afraid to push the boundaries with her style. The actress has paired the peek-a-boo bra trend with snakeskin sandals once before and this week, she took the LBD to the next level when she made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles.

She wore a see-through, sleeveless ruffled lace black dress by Elie Saab ($4,625) to her appearance with her hair tired in a bun along with matching heeled sandals by Jimmy Choo.

At this point, most versions of the 5-inch statement shoes are sold-out, but we can certainly see why.

With its classic style and suede finish, it’s a total staple in any closet and matches with everything. If Berry has more press in her schedule, these heels are definitely something that she can easily weave into her wardrobe.

Jimmy Choo Pearl suede sandals, $375 (similar, sold-out); neimanmarcus.com

