Halle Berry’s Made a Very Cheeky Style Statement With Her Sheer Dress

Halle Berry at the premiere of Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Rex Shutterstock

The second installment of the Kingsman films, “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” premiered in London’s Leicester Square Monday evening. The Kingsman films center around a British secret agency that is based out of a Savile Row tailoring shop. The Kingman’s signature look is that of a well-dressed gentleman — three-piece suit and oxford shoes. The sequel’s stars strutted onto the red carpet dressed to the nines, as was expected of the cast of a fashion-oriented film.

Halle Berry wore a beautiful Elie Saab gown made up of a black bodice with lace detailing around the neck. Beginning at the waist, the slightly billowing see-through skirt featured large floral embroideries to match one on the bodice. The 51-year-old wore black strappy Jimmy Choo sandals to further highlight her long legs. During one of her poses on the red carpet, she turned around and revealed the cropped hem around the back of her thighs.

Halle Berry in an Elie Saab gown with Jimmy Choo heels. Rex Shutterstock

Halle Berry poses in Jimmy Choo at the premiere. Rex Shutterstock

Looking just like his character, the film’s main star, Taron Egerton wore a three-piece dark gray twill suit with two pockets and two buttons on the jacket. He teamed the look with a black tie, white pocket square and black patent oxfords.

Taron Egerton at the premiere of Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Rex Shutterstock

Julianne Moore sparkled in a silver asymmetric Tom Ford gown. The veteran actress went simple with her shoes, opting for a pair of platform nude peep-toe pumps.

Julianne Moore in a Tom Ford gown with peep-toe heels. Rex Shutterstock

Want More?

Celebs Add Glimmer to the Emmys Red Carpet With Sparkly Silver

Halle Berry Styles Military Romper With Peek-A-Boo Lace Bra & Snakeskin Sandals at Comic-Con

Jessica Biel & More Celebs Embrace Leggy Looks on the Emmys Red Carpet