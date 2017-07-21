Halle Berry Styles Military Romper With Peek-A-Boo Lace Bra & Snakeskin Sandals at Comic-Con

View Slideshow Halle Berry wears a Hudson Jeans romper and Aquatalia's Sasha sandals ($198) at the "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego. REX Shutterstock

Halle Berry took a page from the men’s style guide and gave it a girly twist when she arrived today with her male co-stars at Comic-Con International in San Diego.

The Oscar winner was clad in a boxy, military-inspired romper teamed with black sandals while promoting her new film alongside Channing Tatum, Colin Firth, Jeff Bridges, Taron Egerton and more castmates at the “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” panel.

Berry incorporated some boyish elements into her look with an unfitted olive green Hudson Jeans patchwork romper ($295) that included distressed details for a vintage look and a loose silhouette that didn’t emphasize her famous figure.

For a sexy splash, she teamed the one-piece with a peek-a-boo black lace bra that was left exposed.

Completing the ensemble was a pair of Aquatalia’s Sasha sandals that featured a snakeskin toe strap, suede ankle strap and 3.5-inch block heel. The shoes retail for $395 but are currently on sale for $198 on aquatalia.com.

Also looking stylish was Channing Tatum, who had on a vest, button-down shirt and trousers — all in different shades of blue — with tan lace-up dress shoes.

“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” hits theaters on Sept. 22.

