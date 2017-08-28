Rock the White Boot Trend With Hailey Baldwin’s Affordable $70 Pair

Hailey Baldwin out and about in West Hollywood, Calif. Rex Shutterstock

When it comes to trends, Hailey Baldwin is the best of the best. The model’s red carpet and off-duty styles are one-of-a-kind, and we can’t get enough of them.

Last Friday, she was spotted out and about in West Hollywood, Calif., rocking one of the season’s most popular footwear: white boots. Thanks to the star, along with her pals Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid, the stylish kicks have been popping up everywhere, and we have to admit — we couldn’t be more here for it, especially now that fall is only a few weeks away.

Baldwin showed off the trend in a matching crisp white Hanes x Karla crop top, a black leather jacket, lace-up denim shorts, and to top it all off, a Gucci mini cross-body bag featuring a gold chain.

The star of the look was her clean pair of Dr. Martens white Velcro boots that tied everything together. Not only did it allow her to pull off the trend flawlessly, but she was also able to do it in an extremely affordable pair. The Docs are on sale now for the low price of $70. What are you waiting for? Head over to the site ASAP and get a head start on the upcoming season.

Hailey Baldwin out and about in West Hollywood, Calif. Rex Shutterstock

Dr. Martens Coralia boots, $70; drmartens.com

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin & Stormzy Front Adidas & JD Sports Campaign

Hailey Baldwin Wore Barely-There Shorts With Those Highly Anticipated Thigh-High Boots

How Kendall Jenner & Supermodels Made Very Tiny Denim Shorts With Booties the Big Summer Trend

Hailey Baldwin Breaks Daywear Fashion Rules in This Lingerie Slip Dress — But Her Shoes Make It Work