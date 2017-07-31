Hailey Baldwin Steps Out In Vetements x Dr. Martens Boots and No Pants

Supermodel Hailey Baldwin wears a red latex dress at the iGoLive launch in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin stepped out on Saturday night (July 29) sans pants for a visit to fellow supermodel pal Gigi Hadid’s apartment in New York.

The 20-year-old daughter of Stephen Baldwin donned just an oversized Vetements black logo hoodie with Vetements X Dr. Martens 1490 boots.

The casual look was complete with huge gold hoops, Vetements logo socks, a Gucci crossbody bag and an Otto Travis Scott Birds Eye View tour hat.

Hailey Baldwin seen leaving Gigi Hadid’s apartment in NYC on July 29. Splash

Just two days prior, Baldwin was spotted in Los Angeles at the TCA Summer Press Tour promoting her upcoming new show, “Drop the Mic,” which she will co-host alongside Method Man.

The Guess model is not one to shy away from showing off her legs. She donned a super-short mini paired with similar Dr. Martens boots at Revolve’s Fourth of July party in the Hamptons earlier this month.

Shop Hailey’s look below.

Vetements x Dr. Martens 1490 Boots, $690; barneys.com

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Rocked Red-on-Red in a Plastic-y Mini Dress

Hailey Baldwin Went for a Leggy Fourth of July Look

Hailey Baldwin Flaunts A Lot of Leg in Mini Dress With Silver Pumps & More Celebs at Maxim’s Hot 100 Party