Hailey Baldwin Shows off Her Legs in Teensy Shorts & Thigh-Highs During London Fashion Week

Hailey Baldwin heads to a restaurant in London on Sept. 15. REX Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin kicked off London Fashion Week in a big way, playing stylist for Adidas EQT yesterday.

After a busy day spent working on Adidas EQT’s show, Baldwin headed out to London’s Sexy Fish, dressed in tiny denim shorts, an oversized sweatshirt and black suede thigh-high boots.

Hailey Baldwin wears a black sweatshirt, tiny jean shorts and thigh-high boots while headed to Sexy Fish restaurant in London on Sept. 15. Splash

The revealing look is nothing new for the model, who has stepped out in barely-there shorts with thigh-highs before — even opting, on multiple occasions, to step out in an oversized shirt and boots with no pants underneath.

Although Baldwin is a big fan of her Velcro-strapped Doc Martens, the 20-year-old went a bit more glam for night with her slouchy boots. Her thigh-high, suede black boots are right on-trend for fall, as similar styles dominated the runway for the coming season.

Hailey Baldwin, clad in barely-there shorts and thigh-high slouch boots, leaves London’s Sexy Fish restaurant on Sept. 15. Splash

While the star had the chance to play stylist yesterday, she’s back to modeling today. Baldwin walked in the Matty Bovan show, wearing heavy eye makeup, a delicately crocheted dress and tasseled sandals.

