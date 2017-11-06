13 Times Hailey Baldwin Made Hoodies & Heels Look Extremely Chic

View Slideshow Hailey Baldwin Rex Shutterstock

For its 2017 Style Influencer of the Year, Footwear News selected 20-year-old model Hailey Baldwin, whose fearless approach to fashion always keeps us guessing.

Over the past year, Baldwin has become a standout as a fashion influencer as she has elevated typical streetwear ensembles by pairing it with luxury designs.

She’s also not afraid to wear anything oversized and she makes wearing a basic hoodie look especially chic. Whether it be in New York or Los Angeles, the model is often spotted out and about in sporty attire, and with each outfit she seems to always outdo herself by making sweatpants and sweatshirts look sexy. The “it” girl has certainly found her style sweet spot.

Hailey Baldwin in a pair of 3.1 Phillip Lim Kyoto leather sock boots and a SZA “Ctrl” Champion hoodie.

Her unique “off-duty” style is all about baggy clothing. Baldwin is constantly seen wearing Champion sweatshirts paired with heeled booties, for example. The no-pants is also key to her aesthetic, which at times includes wearing an oversized denim jacket, for instance, and thigh-high boots.

What makes her style even more admirable is the fact that it looks effortless. And clearly people have taken notice.

Hailey Baldwin wearing Laquan Smith thigh-high boots, a Vetements oversized logo hoodie and a denim jacket. Splash

With more than 10 million followers on Instagram and one million on Twitter, Baldwin has proven appeal to consumers. She has been repeatedly tapped as a brand ambassador — including Adidas, Public Desire and L’Oreal Professionnel, to name a few — and there’s even a dedicated Instagram account that posts almost every single outfit she wears along with the clothing credits.

Click through the gallery to see more of Baldwin’s street style.

As FN’s Style Influencer of the Year, Baldwin joins the ranks of a celebrated group of tastemakers. Previous winners have included Chiara Ferragni, Nicole Richie and Alexa Chung.

This marks the 31st year of the FN Achievement Awards, often dubbed the “Shoe Oscars” of the footwear industry. The much-anticipated event will be held on Nov. 28 at the IAC Building in New York and will honor the brightest stars of the business. Among them: Designer of the Year Gianvito Rossi, Company of the Year Steve Madden and Launch of the Year Alexa Chung. Additionally, Stan Smith will receive the Manolo Blahnik Lifetime Achievement Award and the crown for Shoe of the Year will go to Virgil Abloh’s Air Jordan 1.

Want more?

Virgil Abloh Nabs Coveted Shoe of the Year Award + More 2017 FNAA Winners

Chrissy Teigen, Hailey Baldwin & More Celebs Show Off Leg at Revolve Awards

Hailey Baldwin Turns Heads at Drake’s Birthday Party In Skintight Little Black Dress and $1,200 Strappy Stilettos