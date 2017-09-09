Hailey Baldwin & Sofia Richie Wear Nearly the Same Dress — but Switch Things up With Shoe Style

(L-R) Hailey Baldwin and Sofia RIchie, both clad in Julien Macdonald dresses. Splash/REX Shutterstock

With so many celebrity attendees at New York Fashion Week, similar styles are bound to appear on multiple stars — and this plight befell Hailey Baldwin and Sofia Richie yesterday, when the two models stepped out in nearly identical dresses.

Richie opted for a full-length Julien Macdonald fall 2017 style, while Baldwin went for a leggy look in the minidress version. While both ex-girlfriends of Justin Bieber paired their dresses with sandals, Richie opted for a pop of color with red sandals, while Baldwin added height to her 5-foot-7 frame with metallic platforms.

Richie wore her Julien Macdonald gown first, styling the dress with oversized hoop earrings — a favorite look of Baldwin’s — and wearing her blonde locks down and tousled at Harper’s Bazaars Icon party, also attended by Baldwin. The 19-year-old’s scarlet sandals, an on-trend choice for fall 2017, added a warm element to the edgy red carpet look.

Sofia Richie wears a full-length Julien Macdonald gown with red sandals at Harper’s Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock

Baldwin wore her minidress Julien Macdonald style to an afterparty for the Harper’s Bazaar affair, showing off her long legs with the über-short dress. The 20-year-old played up the edgy vibe of her outfit with platform metallic sandals and heavy eyeliner.

Hailey Baldwin wears a black Julien Macdonald minidress with platform sandals to the afterparty following a Harpers Bazaar event. Splash News

