Hailey Baldwin Helped Launch the Most Instagramable Room in Beverly Hills

View Slideshow Hailey Baldwin at Schutz's Beverly Hills. REX Shutterstock.

Get ready for your close-up at Schutz.

The Brazilian footwear brand’s Beverly Hills, Calif., boutique debuted a special art installation on Tuesday at its 1-year anniversary celebration, featuring mirrors, surveillance cameras and camera phones that project your image throughout the room.

Hailey Baldwin poses for photos at Schutz’s “Mirror Rorrim” art installation in Beverly Hills, Calif. at the brand’s 1-year anniversary party. REX Shutterstock.

Hailey Baldwin was among the guests who posed for pictures and snapped selfies at the retailer’s new artsy alcove by L.A.-based creative director Maria Rubin, dubbed “Mirror Rorrim” — where guests look around to see where they will be projected next. And it’s a striking location to share on social media, as Baldwin did on her Instagram Stories and Snapchat accounts.

The room features slick lighting and vintage TV screens, among other avant-garde mixed media fixings.

Hailey Baldwin poses for photos with Schutz CEO and founder Alexandre Birman REX Shutterstock.

“It’s for everything — social media, taking pictures, selfies, and it also helps get the artist’s brand out there,” Schutz founder and CEO Alexandre Birman told Footwear News.

Birman said that he plans to utilize the space to highlight new artists with rotating installations. The effort aligns with the brand’s strategy in building a U.S. presence after opening its first West Coast flagship last year. Schutz has a Madison Avenue outpost in New York City.

“Tonight’s event really showcases what the brand is about and all of the initiatives we have made,” Birman said. “Our experience in the U.S. market has been very positive — we’ve learned a lot and the store has become an important marketing tool for the brand. With that, we’re going to increase a lot of our distribution in wholesale.”

Hailey Baldwin poses for photos at Schutz’s “Mirror Rorrim” art installation in Beverly Hills, Calif. at the brand’s 1-year anniversary party. REX Shutterstock.

Along with the installation, the brand debuted a capsule collection of metallic pool slides ($125) with fun phrases such as “Take Me To Paradise” and “Cali Love.”

Baldwin told FN that she had a cheeky idea if she could make her own statement sandal emblazoned with some eye-catching words. “As a joke I would say, ‘Dead Ass’ — as in dead serious; I’m dead serious — dead ass,” the model shared.

Schutz Text Metallic Slider Sandals; $125; Schutz-shoes.com. Courtesy of Schutz.

The 20-year-old, who had on a pair of Schutz’s baby blue pumps, added that she’s eager to wear relaxed styles for spring and emphasizes “comfort” from head to toe. “The weather gets hotter and you sweat; I like to feel free, cool and not overdone,” she explained. “I like it easy with no makeup, and shorts, sneakers, and slip-ons.”

Click through the gallery to view more photos.