No Pants, No Problem: Hailey Baldwin’s Sexy Street Style Included 5.5-Inch Thigh-High Stompers

View Slideshow Supermodel Hailey Baldwin wears nude Casadei platform boots featuring a 5.5-inch heel and 1.5-inch platform with a nude hoodie by LPA. REX Shutterstock

No pants? No problem. Hailey Baldwin knows exactly how to style a figure like hers — one that earned the top spot on Maxim’s Hot 100 list.

The supermodel stomped out in sizzling style on Friday in West Hollywood, Calif., wearing a head-to-toe nude palette that included a flirty jacket — draped off the shoulder and zipped low — over a brown hoodie by LPA teamed with soaring over-the-knee boots.

The oversized ensemble cut just at the thigh, where her thigh-high boots by Casadei nearly reached the hemline.

Her footwear was a sexy companion to the look, featuring a 5.5-inch stiletto heel and 1.5-inch platform that incorporated the brand’s iconic laser chain design.

Detail of Hailey Baldwin’s Casadei over-the-knee boots. REX Shutterstock

The Italian luxury label has a similar style available in black stretch nappa for $1,700 on casadei.com.

The daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin is a fan of the no-pants look, and has been spotted in big boots with long tops on other occasions. In fact, last month she stepped out in a pair of glossy black patent LaQuan Smith boots with an oversized Vetements x Levis denim jacket with hoodie.

Some of her outfits included a bohemian top paired with Thierry Mugler denim boots, and Yeezy sneakers with a distressed denim jacket and sweater. Khloe Kardashian, Ciara and Kylie Jenner have also taken on the celebrity style trend.

