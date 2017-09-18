Hailey Baldwin Forgoes Pants In This Fashion Week Look

Hailey Baldwin in a Champion hoodie. Splash News

Just before jetting off to London Fashion Week, Hailey Baldwin found time in her busy schedule to run some errands around New York last week. The model was sure to show off her toned legs and bold styling moves while doing so.

Never shying from a no-pants look, Baldwin once again left her outfit as just a top. She opted for a carefree style, pairing a red Champion hoodie with a Supreme X Louis Vuitton satchel bag and angular Celine sunglasses. She wore 3.1 Phillip Lim ankle boots to better display her long legs.

Hailey Baldwin in a Champion hoodie, 3.1 Phillip Lim booties and no pants. Splash News

Since this infamous street style appearance, Baldwin has been strutting down London catwalks for British brands including Topshop and Fashion East. She even tried her hand at styling other models at the Adidas EQT presentation on Friday.

Feeling brave enough to emanate Baldwin’s confident style? Start with her gorgeous 3.1 Phillip Lim boots and work your way up from there.

3.1 Phillip Lim Kyoto leather sock boot, $795; Net-a-porter.com

