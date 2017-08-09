Hailey Baldwin Channels the ’80s With Mom Jeans & These Velcro Boots — Now They’re On Sale

Hailey Baldwin out and about in LA. Splash News

If there’s anyone who can pull off any look, it’s Hailey Baldwin. The street-style star gives everyone major fashion inspiration wherever she goes. This week, she was spotted out and about in LA wearing a head-turning look you’ll want to replicate as soon as you see it.

Baldwin donned an all-white outfit and completely nailed it. She wore a white BH Movement Macapa unisex oversized tee, with button-fly, light-wash Balenciaga jeans and matching Dr. Martens Velcro boots. Given how popular the white boot trend has gotten, it’s no surprise the 20-year-old model would continue the look. Luckily, you can jump on board the fresh footwear and grab Baldwin’s Dr. Martens for only $85. To add an extra wow factor to her white ensemble, Baldwin threw on a sold-out shoulder bag from the Supreme x Louis Vuitton collaboration and bold Roma hoop earrings.

This isn’t the first time she opted for Dr. Martens. Earlier this month, Baldwin went pantless in a pair of black lace-up boots. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect fall shoe, get inspired by Baldwin’s picks and shop the brand today.

Hailey Baldwin out and about in LA. Splash News

Dr. Martens Coralia white boots, $85; 6pm.com

