Hailey Baldwin Channels the ’80s With Mom Jeans & These Velcro Boots — Now They’re On Sale

If there’s anyone who can pull off any look, it’s Hailey Baldwin. The street-style star gives everyone major fashion inspiration wherever she goes. This week, she was spotted out and about in LA wearing a head-turning look you’ll want to replicate as soon as you see it.
Baldwin donned an all-white outfit and completely nailed it. She wore a white BH Movement Macapa unisex oversized tee, with button-fly, light-wash Balenciaga jeans and matching Dr. Martens Velcro boots. Given how popular the white boot trend has gotten, it’s no surprise the 20-year-old model would continue the look. Luckily, you can jump on board the fresh footwear and grab Baldwin’s Dr. Martens for only $85. To add an extra wow factor to her white ensemble, Baldwin threw on a sold-out shoulder bag from the Supreme x Louis Vuitton collaboration and bold Roma hoop earrings.
This isn’t the first time she opted for Dr. Martens. Earlier this month, Baldwin went pantless in a pair of black lace-up boots. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect fall shoe, get inspired by Baldwin’s picks and shop the brand today.
Dr. Martens Coralia white boots, $85; 6pm.com
