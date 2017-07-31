Hailey Baldwin Sports the Color Trend of the Summer — Millennial Pink Gucci Loafers

Hailey Baldwin wore a millennial pink crushed-velvet tracksuit in NYC on July 30. Splash News

Hailey Baldwin put a summery twist on crushed velvet, stepping out in New York City clad in a millennial pink mid-calf duster and matching cigarette pants, which she paired with Gucci loafers in the same on-trend shade. The 20-year-old accessorized with oversized hoop earrings — one of her favorite jewelry items — and a vintage-inspired Gucci handbag.

Hailey Baldwin wears a crushed-velvet shirt and cigarette pants, both in a millennial pink colorway, which she has paired with bubblegum-colored loafers and a vintage-inspired bag, both designed by Gucci. Splash News

Baldwin’s outfit looked like a more sophisticated version of a mid-2000s velour tracksuit, and her backless loafers elevated the look for an evening out with fellow model Kendall Jenner and fashion designer Luka Sabbat.

The trendy loafers are available in the same bubblegum pink colorway for $650 — and Gucci also offers more daring takes on the shoe, including a metallic-floral jacquard version, a silver glittery style and one in floral-printed canvas, available exclusively from e-tailer Net-a-Porter.

Gucci Princetown Horsebit-detailed Leather Slippers, $650; netaporter.com

While Baldwin’s shoes are a bit on the pricey side, Gigi Hadid has worn a similar style by Andre Assous, and this take on the open-backed loafer, which features the same horsebit detailing, retails for just $125.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Steps Out In Vetements x Dr. Martens Boots and No Pants

Hailey Baldwin Went for a Leggy Fourth of July Look

Hailey Baldwin Rocked Red-on-Red in a Plastic-y Mini Dress