Hailey Baldwin Covers Maxim’s Hot 100 List in Leather Over-the-Knee Boots — And Not Much Else

Hailey Baldwin wears Maison Ernest over-the-knee boots on the cover of Maxim's Hot 100 issue. Gilles Bensimon/Maxim

Hailey Baldwin has been ranked the No. 1 sexiest woman of the year on Maxim magazine’s annual Hot 100 list.

Shot by Gilles Bensimon in Paris, the supermodel landed the cover spot in blonde bombshell style — donning a mesh Elisabetta Franchi bodysuit, lace leggings, and leather over-the-knee boots by Maison Ernest.

Hailey Baldwin wears Maison Ernest over-the-knee boots on the cover of Maxim’s Hot 100 issue. Gilles Bensimon/Maxim

Some of the other beauties featured include Katy Perry, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Zoe Kravitz, Margot Robbie and Alicia Vikander. The issue hits newsstands on Tuesday.

Inside, the 20-year-old Guess ambassador shared that she’s ready to make a transition to the family business — her father is actor Stephen Baldwin and her uncle is Alec Baldwin. “I honestly always feel like it was a little bit inevitable for me,” she said. “I was always the entertainer in my family. Everyone said, ‘That’s the one you got to watch out for.'”

Baldwin will host TBS’ “Drop the Mic” celebrity rap battle reality series in the fall.

Hailey Baldwin wears a lycra lace bodysuit by La Perla with Alexandre Vauthier denim shorts for Maxim magazine. Gilles Bensimon/Maxim

Speaking to FN in April at Brazilian footwear brand Schutz’s one-year anniversary in Beverly Hills, Calif., Baldwin said she’s eager to wear relaxed styles for spring and emphasizes “comfort” from head to toe. “The weather gets hotter and you sweat; I like to feel free, cool and not overdone,” she explained. “I like it easy with no makeup, and shorts, sneakers, and slip-ons.”