Hailey Baldwin’s Sky-High Boot Pants Are Unreal in New Luxury Campaign

View Slideshow Hailey Baldwin is the new face of fashion brand Nicole Benisti's autumn/winter 2017 campaign. Splash News

Hailey Baldwin is without a doubt one of fashion’s biggest trendsetters, especially when it comes to shoes. The star was one of the first to rock fall’s upcoming red boot trend, and she even found an affordable way to wear those popular white booties every “it” girl loves.

In the midst of this year’s New York Fashion Week, Baldwin debuted Canadian luxury brand Nicole Benisti’s brand-new fall ’17 campaign. The 20-year-old model is now the face of the brand, and it couldn’t have picked anyone better. She donned several over-the-knee boots that took the style to a whole other level. From lace-up denim that basically functions as both boots and pants to the classic thigh-high black boot, these are fall essentials unlike any other.

Leave it to Baldwin to make an already incredible trend even better. We can hardly wait to see what she and the brand do next season.

Hailey Baldwin showing off over-the-knee boots for Nicole Benisti’s autumn/winter 2017 campaign. Splash News

