Hailey Baldwin Attends Milan Fashion Week After-Party in Her Underwear as Outerwear

View Slideshow Hailey Baldwin at Milan Fashion Week. Splash News

Hailey Baldwin has made it clear that she loves to wear classic white sneakers with just about everything, and this week’s Milan Fashion Week was no different. The model stepped out last night for the Dolce & Gabbana after-party wearing trendy Adidas Stan Smiths, featuring the iconic green detailing, but what made her evening attire stand out even more was what she wore the kicks with.

She opted for a black, completely see-through lace minidress, which had her matching underwear peeking out of it. Baldwin continued her look with chunky gold hoop earrings and layered a duster coat on top. In short, for those who have ever hesitated wearing sneaks to a formal event, it’s time you look to the 20-year-old star for inspiration. Her look below proves comfortable shoes aren’t just for walking around the park but are a versatile closet staple that can be worn for many different occasions.

Hailey Baldwin seen at Dolce and Gabbana Fashion Show after-party during Milan Fashion Week. Splash News

Adidas Women’s Stan Smith sneakers, $75; barneys.com

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Turns Stylist for Adidas EQT at London Fashion Week

Hailey Baldwin’s Sky-High Boot Pants Are Unreal in New Luxury Campaign

Hailey Baldwin Proves Classic Sneakers Work With Everything — Even a Sultry Cocktail Dress

5 Must-Have Schutz Shoes You Need for Fall