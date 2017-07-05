Hailey Baldwin Went for a Leggy Fourth of July Look

Hailey Baldwin spent the Fourth at a Revolve Clothing event in the Hamptons.
REX Shutterstock

Eschewing the traditional red, white and blue, Hailey Baldwin made a statement in a revealing ensemble at Revolve’s Fourth of July party in the Hamptons.

The model wore a low-cut pastel striped one-piece bathing suit from Lovers and Friends with a Grlfrnd denim miniskirt at the event — finishing off her look with a pair of white Dr. Martens boots, one of summer’s hottest shoe trends.

Hailey Baldwin, sneakers, Fourth of July Hailey Baldwin wears a pastel striped bathing suit and a denim skirt with white Velcro sneakers. REX Shutterstock

Baldwin documented the experience with a pair of Instagram posts, one highlighting her swimsuit-skirt combination and the other showing off her summery Velcro kicks.

4th of July with @revolve #revolveinthehamptons

📸📸 @joetermini

While Baldwin decided not to go the patriotic route with her ensemble, others attending the event did. Model Jasmine Tookes wore a belted Lovers and Friends dress with a navy background and white stars, while model Helen Owens wore a red and white striped crop top and denim shorts, accessorizing with a pair of nude Raye sandals.

⭐️+🇺🇸=❤ Hope everyone had an amazing fourth! 💫

