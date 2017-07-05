Hailey Baldwin Went for a Leggy Fourth of July Look

Eschewing the traditional red, white and blue, Hailey Baldwin made a statement in a revealing ensemble at Revolve’s Fourth of July party in the Hamptons.
The model wore a low-cut pastel striped one-piece bathing suit from Lovers and Friends with a Grlfrnd denim miniskirt at the event — finishing off her look with a pair of white Dr. Martens boots, one of summer’s hottest shoe trends.
Baldwin documented the experience with a pair of Instagram posts, one highlighting her swimsuit-skirt combination and the other showing off her summery Velcro kicks.
While Baldwin decided not to go the patriotic route with her ensemble, others attending the event did. Model Jasmine Tookes wore a belted Lovers and Friends dress with a navy background and white stars, while model Helen Owens wore a red and white striped crop top and denim shorts, accessorizing with a pair of nude Raye sandals.