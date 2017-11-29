Hailey Baldwin Says She Aspires to Victoria Beckham’s ‘Expensive Wife’ Style and a ‘Vogue’ Cover

View Slideshow Hailey Baldwin Rex Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin has been praised for her own sense of style, but the model also admits to getting inspired by other fashion influencers — namely Victoria Beckham.

“My friends always joke with me that my style as a person would be an ‘expensive wife,’ but not really because I’m also like 12,” she laughed. “[Beckham] is the definition of an ‘expensive wife.’ She’s chic and cool, and she just crushes life,” said Baldwin. “I’m obsessed with her style.”

The model, who was on hand with Footwear News for her own cover shoot and interview earlier this month, also noted that Rihanna gives her inspiration.

“There’s something cool about admiring others peoples’ style and it giving them ideas. I would contribute that everywhere I travel for my job definitely affects my style. I look at other people,” she said. “That’s what’s cool about street style.”

Baldwin’s own career in fashion is currently thriving. She’s recently walking in major fashion shows for top houses including Dolce & Gabbana and Tommy Hilfiger, she received FN’s Style Influencer of the Year award just last night in New York, and she’s fronted multiple campaigns for brands such as Guess, Topshop and Adidas.

Next up, Baldwin’s big goal for 2018 is to land her first Vogue cover.

“I have a list,” she said on her career ambitions. “There are things I’ve already ticked off and more will come with time.” But at the end of the day, Baldwin is also looking for a sense of normalcy. “My whole thing is that I want to get married and have kids and have a cute house. I’ve always said. That’s long term.”

