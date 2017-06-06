Hailey Baldwin Took the Clear Shoe Trend to the Next Level in This Feathered Pair

View Slideshow Hailey Baldwin at the 2017 CFDA Awards wearing a white dress and a Brother Vellies faux fur bag. REX Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin may have had the most standout footwear on the CFDA Awards red carpet on Monday night.

Baldwin attended the awards, which honor top talent in the fashion industry, with Brother Vellies designer Aurora James, who dressed Baldwin in Brother Vellies fall ’17 pink ostrich feather and plexiglass mules complemented by a faux-fur rectangular clutch.

The sandals retail for $525 and currently available for preorder, set to ship in August, while the bag retails for $785 and is available now.

Hailey Baldwin posing on the red carpet at the CFDA Awards. REX Shutterstock

Baldwin’s shoes take the clear plexiglass heel to the next level thanks to Aurora James’ skill for adding ultracool details to her footwear. She let her accessories do all the talking by wearing a simple white cut-out dress by Cushnie et Ochs.

Hailey Baldwin at the CFDA Awards. REX Shutterstock

A closer look at Baldwin’s Brother Vellies ostrich feather and plexiglass heels. REX Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin poses on the CFDA Awards red carpet with Brother Vellies designer Aurora James. REX Shutterstock

James herself wore another pair of heels from her fall collection. Hers feature a satin bow, adjustable strap and a 5-inch lucite heel.

Want to see more looks from the CFDA Awards red carpet? Click through the gallery below.

