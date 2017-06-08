Hailey Baldwin Was Pretty in Pink on Her Date With Cameron Dallas

Hailey Baldwin is back at it with another pair of heels you’ll instantly want in your closet. The star debuted Brother Vellies ostrich feather heeled sandals at the CFDA red carpet in New York City on Monday night, and now she’s catching everyone’s attention again with her latest shoe choice.

The model had a major style moment on Wednesday night at the IMG model party in Hollywood. She wore a hot pink slip dress with a matching overcoat and topped the look off with rose gold Jimmy Choo platform sandals, which are currently on sale in a multi-print design for $570. Baldwin left the event alongside her rumored beau, social media sensation Cameron Dallas. Dallas sported a red, white, and blue varsity jacket, which he wore with a clean white t-shirt, distressed jeans, and white sneakers.

Hailey Baldwin leaving IMG model party in Hollywood. Splash News

While the champagne satin version Baldwin is wearing isn’t available at the moment, the shoes are available in a striped version that was recently worn by Jennifer Lopez.

Jimmy Choo max platform sandal, $570; nordstrom.com

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Took the Clear Shoe Trend to the Next Level in This Feathered Pair

JLo, Naomi, Hailey & More Celebs in Bikinis Who Didn’t Play It Safe With Shoes

Hailey Baldwin Covers Maxim’s Hot 100 List in Leather Over-the-Knee Boots — And Not Much Else

Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin Wear Satin Heels For Glamorous Lunch in Cannes