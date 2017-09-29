Hailey Baldwin Rocks Bra & Underwear in See-Through Dress at Paris Fashion Week

View Slideshow Hailey Baldwin poses at the L'Oreal Balmain party during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28. Rex Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin loves to show off her figure — favoring tiny denim shorts and oversized hoodies with no pants — and the star flaunted her long legs in her latest Paris Fashion Week look.

Baldwin stepped out to the L’Oreal Balmain party on Thursday clad in a sheer black polka dot dress with beaded embellishment on the skirt. The completely see-through outfit revealed Baldwin’s black bra, and she added a bit more coverage with high-waisted bottoms.

Hailey Baldwin steps out to the L’Oreal Balmain party during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28, clad in a see-through polka-dot-printed black dress, paired with peep-toe boots. Rex Shutterstock

The 20-year-old paired her dress with peep-toe lace-up boots — adding another racy element to her ensemble.

A closer look at Baldwin’s black lace-up boots. Rex Shutterstock

For daytime, Baldwin opted for a more covered up but equally dramatic look yesterday, going for an aesthetic with space-age vibes. She stepped out in a multi-patterned AALTO sweater, silver TRE by Natalie Ratbesi pants and pointy-toe white Balenciaga boots.

Hailey Baldwin wears a multipatterned sweater, silver pants and white boots in Paris on Sept. 28. Rex Shutterstock

Baldwin’s bold style is due in part to stylist Maeve Reilly, who works with other stylish celebrities such as Cara Santana, LaLa Anthony and Tinashe.

