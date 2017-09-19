Hailey Baldwin Shows Abs in Crop Top, Barely-There Shorts & Thigh-Highs at London Fashion Week Party

Model Hailey Baldwin at the Love magazine party during London Fashion Week. Splash

Hailey Baldwin is not afraid to show off her figure, and the 20-year-old model did just that with her latest look during London Fashion Week.

Baldwin stepped out to Love magazine’s party yesterday in an ab-baring T-shirt, which she paired with barely-there denim shorts and black thigh-high boots.

Hailey Baldwin wears a cropped T-shirt, thigh-high boots and tiny shorts during a London Fashion Week event on Sept 18. Splash

Earlier in the evening, Baldwin had donned a green checked Miu Miu sweaterdress over her T-shirt and shorts for a look that screamed fall.

This London Fashion Week, Baldwin has been busy.

She kicked things off by playing stylist at the Adidas EQT show and has walked in several shows throughout the week, appearing on the catwalk for Topshop, Fashion East and, most recently, Julien Macdonald, where she donned a revealing minidress with lacing across the abs and booties.

no. 2 👀 A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Sep 18, 2017 at 8:35pm PDT

