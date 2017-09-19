Hailey Baldwin Shows Abs in Crop Top, Barely-There Shorts & Thigh-Highs at London Fashion Week Party

Hailey Baldwin is not afraid to show off her figure, and the 20-year-old model did just that with her latest look during London Fashion Week.
Baldwin stepped out to Love magazine’s party yesterday in an ab-baring T-shirt, which she paired with barely-there denim shorts and black thigh-high boots.
Earlier in the evening, Baldwin had donned a green checked Miu Miu sweaterdress over her T-shirt and shorts for a look that screamed fall.
This London Fashion Week, Baldwin has been busy.
She kicked things off by playing stylist at the Adidas EQT show and has walked in several shows throughout the week, appearing on the catwalk for Topshop, Fashion East and, most recently, Julien Macdonald, where she donned a revealing minidress with lacing across the abs and booties.
Want more?
Hailey Baldwin’s Sky-High Boot Pants Are Unreal in New Luxury Campaign
Hailey Baldwin Forgoes Pants in This Fashion Week Look
Hailey Baldwin Shows off Her Legs in Teensy Shorts & Thigh-Highs During London Fashion Week