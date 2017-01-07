See How Hailee Steinfeld’s Red-Carpet Style Has Drastically Changed

View Slideshow Hailee Steinfeld in November 2016. REX Shutterstock

Hailee Steinfeld was just 13 years old when she landed the role of Mattie Ross in the 2010 film “True Grit.”

Despite the fact that she didn’t have much prior red-carpet experience, Steinfeld handled the movie’s premiere like a total pro, arriving in a pair of towering Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps.

Steinfeld wore Christian Louboutin to the premiere of her film “True Grit” in 2010. REX Shutterstock

Through the years, Steinfeld has never lost her taste for Louboutin. The now 20-year-old actress and singer has worn the designer’s heels for plenty of occasions.

Hailee Steinfeld wore a Jason Wu dress and Christian Louboutin sandals at the 2016 Critics’ Choice Awards. REX Shutterstock

Steinfeld recently tapped stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Washere — they dress Jennifer Lopez, Ciara and Lily Collins — to hone her red-carpet style. Gone are the days of teenybopper dresses. Lately, Steinfeld has been turning heads in unique dresses that, luckily, show off her shoes: She’s been partial to Giuseppe Zanotti’s celeb-favored Harmony strappy sandal.

Steinfeld in a J. Mendel dress and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. REX Shutterstock

Steinfeld wearing a Reem Acra gown and Giuseppe Zanotti heels. REX Shutterstock

At this year’s Golden Globe Awards, which air Sunday night on NBC, Steinfeld is nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for her role in “The Edge of Seventeen.” We can’t wait to see what Steinfeld dreams up for the big occasion.

Click through the gallery to see more of Steinfeld’s red carpet looks through the years.

Want more?

Emma Stone’s Red Carpet Style at the Golden Globes

Golden Globes Best Actress Nominee Keri Russell’s Most Stylish Red Carpet Looks

Golden Globes Best Red Carpet Shoes Through the Years