Reef Ambassador Hailee Steinfeld Teases Her ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ Look

Hailee Steinfeld Courtesy of brand

2017 has already been a big year for Hailee Steinfeld.

The actress and singer (and new brand ambassador for Reef sandals) was a regular on the awards circuit recently, thanks to her impressive performance in the coming-of-age movie “The Edge of Seventeen,” for which she scored a Golden Globes nomination.

Now, the 20-year-old is back on set filming “Pitch Perfect 3,” where she once again plays Barden Bellas newcomer Emily.

In a recent visit to New York, Steinfeld chatted with FN about her wardrobe for the movie.

“Sal Perez, our costume designer, is so amazing and he’s been so much fun to collaborate with on this one,” she said. “I met him on the last movie and that was our trial run for this one. Now we really have it down. He knows me.”

It’s been two years since the last Pitch Perfect flick debuted, so Steinfeld said her character has changed and developed in that time. “We’ve had a great time finding her cool and her style, even though it’s a little quirky,” she said. “[Emily] is still the young, fresh one in the group and you can see that especially in her clothes.”

Hailee Steinfeld in Pitch Perfect 2. REX Shutterstock

And when she’s not on set, Steinfeld is continuing to build a name in the music business. Last summer, she toured with Meghan Trainor, and in December her single “Starving” hit No. 12 on Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

The pop newcomer credits her stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, with helping her develop her on-stage look.

“I’m so new to the game and still finding what it is I feel comfortable in, what I can move in and what works best with my mic pack or in-ear monitors,” said Steinfeld. “Because it’s pretty physically demanding most times — or I make it so for myself.”

She added, “When I was on tour with Meghan, I just played around. Every show I did a different variation of what I had. It was very simple, and I do feel like the music dictates a lot of the look. I’m looking forward to amplifying that and bringing what I have in my mind to life with my music.”

For now, fans can see Steinfeld in the spring ad campaign for Reef’s new Escape women’s flip-flop collection, and she’ll be fronting the brand once again this fall.

Hailee Steinfeld’s spring ’17 campaign for the Reef Escape collection. Courtesy of brand.

Reef Escape Lux Print, $28; Reef Escape Lux, $26; Reef.com

Want More?

Hailee Steinfeld Shows Off Her California Style in New Ad Campaign

See How Hailee Steinfeld’s Red-Carpet Style Has Drastically Changed

Reef Donates $10,000 To Fund Education Programs In Refugee Camps In Greece

Celebrity Stylists’ Oscars Behind-the-Scenes Photos You Need to See