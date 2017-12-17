Hailee Steinfeld Celebrates 21st Birthday in Red, Leather Minidress & Matching Pumps

Hailee Steinfeld Rex Shutterstock

Hailee Steinfeld partied with friends at the Nice Guy Club in Los Angeles as she rang in her 21st birthday yesterday.

The “Pitch Perfect 3” actress sported a red-hot outfit for the affair, suiting up in a tiny, red minidress, which she coordinated with her shoes. For footwear, Steinfeld selected sky-high, pointy-toe pumps in a slightly darker colorway. Her heels added some height to her 5-foot-8 frame and completed her leggy look.

Hailee Steinfeld celebrates her 21st birthday in Los Angeles. Splash

At the Nice Guy, Steinfeld’s friends signed a giant portrait of the star with birthday messages. Steinfeld continues the head-to-toe red theme with the picture selected — in the portrait, shot from the knees up, she sports a red jumpsuit.

A portrait of Hailee Steinfeld signed by pals at her birthday celebration. Splash

Steinfeld’s monochromatic, leggy look is in line with what other “It” girls have worn for recent 21st birthday celebrations. Bella Hadid sported a lace-up black dress with delicate black sandals for her milestone birthday in October. And Kendall Jenner stepped out in a sparkly silver minidress and see-through sandals — a look reminiscent of one Paris Hilton wore years earlier — as she celebrated the big 2-1 last November.

While Steinfeld is still young, she has been in the limelight for years already. Her rise to stardom happened in 2010, when her role in “True Grit” earned her an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actress. Currently, the star is promoting her new film, “Pitch Perfect 3,” as well as working on her music career, with current successes including “Starving and “Let Me Go” (feat. Alesso and Florida Georgia Line).

Want more?

See How Hailee Steinfeld’s Red-Carpet Style Has Drastically Changed