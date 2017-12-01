Gwen Stefani Wears Golden Minidress & Thigh-High Yellow Boots in London

Gwen Stefani heads to a radio interview in London Dec. 1. Rex Shutterstock

Gwen Stefani, clad in a golden minidress and thigh-high boots, stepped out today for a radio interview in London.

Stefani sported a head-to-toe Schiaparelli look from the label’s spring ’17 couture collection. Her minidress featured a dramatic, asymmetrical draped sleeve and an ultrashort cut.

The singer finished off her look with the yellow boots, which were decorated with hearts, locks and squiggles.

Gwen Stefani heads to a radio interview to promote her Christmas album in London Dec. 1. Rex Shutterstock

Stefani is currently in London to promote her new Christmas album, titled “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

Stefani has been making her way through the London radio and TV talk shows since Nov. 30. For an appearance at London’s Westfield White City Shopping Centre yesterday, the 48-year-old sported an Elie Saab romper and dramatic cape. Just as she selected thigh-highs today, Stefani then finished off her look with Casadei over-the-knee boots.

Gwen Stefani appears at the Westfield Shopping Centre in London on Nov. 30. Rex Shutterstock

The “Voice” judge kicked off her Christmas season with an appearance at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, for which she stepped out in a fringed dress and sparkly Jimmy Choo pumps for a pre-taped performance that aired Thanksgiving Day.

Gwen Stefani performs for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Splash News

