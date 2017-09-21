Gwen Stefani Wears Shoes With Blake Shelton’s Face on Them — While With Shelton

Gwen Stefani in August. Splash

After meeting on the set of “The Voice” and announcing their partnership in 2015, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have become one of the hottest couples in Hollywood.

And while out with Shelton in Los Angeles yesterday, Stefani sported a pair of custom Vans slide-on sneakers that feature a large closeup of her boyfriend’s face.

Stefani wore her sneakers with a gray logo T-shirt and overalls, wearing her platinum locks in a messy bun.

Gwen Stefani rocks custom Vans with Blake Shelton's face on them! ⚡️🖤⚡️🖤⚡️🖤 A post shared by Hollywood Pipeline (@thehollywoodpipeline) on Sep 20, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

Meanwhile, Shelton opted for a navy button-down, jeans and simple brown footwear, which he teamed with a trucker hat.

cute shoes gwen :) A post shared by gwen stefani (@thisiswhatashfeelslike) on Sep 20, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

This is not the first time the “Hollaback Girl” singer has donned these fun Vans. In May, the singer shared a shot of herself in the dressing room for “The Voice,” lounging around in tiger-striped leggings and a brand-new pair of custom Shelton Vans, with tags still attached.

Gwen Stefani’s custom Vans Slip-Ons, which feature a large photo of her boyfriend, Blake Shelton. Instagram: @gwenstefani

Want more?

Gwen Stefani Drops Son Off for School in Comfy Sandals That Are Under $30

Blake Shelton’s Face Is on a Pair of Gwen Stefani’s Vans