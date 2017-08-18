‘Guns N’ Roses Was Here’ — With a Stripper, Wrecked Cop Car & Axl’s Custom Converse

View Slideshow Guns N’ Roses Was Here launches at Maxfield in Los Angeles. Courtesy of Maxfield

Guns N’ Roses Was Here in L.A. — but not for long. Trendy boutique Maxfield launched an immersive pop-up shop on Aug. 11 featuring a limited-edition capsule collection inspired by the legendary rock group; It bows Friday.

The exclusive line designed by Off-White, Amiri, Enfant Riches Déprimés, Kelly Cole, Palm Angels, MadeWorn and Harley-Davidson, nods the 30th anniversary of the music group’s debut “Appetite for Destruction” album.

Featuring jackets, hoodies, tops, accessories and more, the collection nods the 1987 breakout album’s grudge roots. Prices range from $40 to $4,000.

Inside Maxfield’s 2,500 square foot space, the items were presented alongside lead singer Axl Roses’s memorable custom Converse ERX high-top sneakers in white — “AXL” monogrammed on the tongue, and a black pair of React kicks emblazoned with “AXL” on the counter.

The store was transformed into a glam-rock shopping experience, complete with edgy art, a police car with blaring lights and a stripper pole.

Guests included Russell Westbrook, Tyga, clad in his favorite Vans, and designer Mike Amiri.

Maxfield’s partnership with Bravado on the collection is among many other buzzy collaborations the retailer has presented.

Previously, Maxfield’s flagship played host to a special Kith pop-up, and on the radar, the retailer will present collections with Maison Margiela and Depche Mode. Bravado is a merchandising and brand management company that has produced apparel and accessories lines for The Weeknd and Zendaya, among other artists.

