Gucci Mane’s Bride Wore a Blinged-Out Wedding Dress With a Diamond Bouquet That Will Blow Your Mind

In a lavish $1.7 million ceremony, Gucci Mane wed his “ride or die” other half, Keyshia Ka’oir, on Tuesday at the Four Seasons hotel in Miami.

The happy couple exchanged nuptial vows in front of the likes of Big Sean, Sean “Diddy” Combs and 2 Chainz, with Ka’oir dazzling the crowd in a blinged-out couture wedding dress.

To create her custom floor-sweeping gown, Ka’oir selected Charbel Zoe, a designer she also turned to for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. The lavish wedding dress emphasized Ka’oir’s preference for shine; the shimmering number featured a crystal-encrusted bodice that flowed into a lengthy feathered train. Naturally, the gorgeous bride opted for a diamond bouquet and headdress to complete the big day’s look.

Gucci Mane donned a white tuxedo by Hideoki Bespoke and also complemented the crystalized agenda with his dress shoes. The “Mr. Davis” rapper opted for Swarovski adorned Christian Louboutin Dandelion Strass flats for the ceremony. While he kept his look for the reception, wife Ka’oir went with an outfit change. She finished off the extravaganza in a different gown, this time by Yousef Aljasmi. Bling level, however, remained intact.

The over-the-top looks were nothing compared with the wedding cake. It was an extraordinary sight — four tiers and nearly “double my size,” the groom commented on Instagram. He needed a sword — not a knife — to cut the colossal creation. According to TMZ, the cake cost $75,000 and featured 8,000 handmade sugar flowers and 2,500 Swarovski crystals.

The couple is airing the soiree in a 10-part reality series “Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir: The Mane Event,” which premiered this week.

