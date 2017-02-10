The Best & Worst Dressed Celebrity Couples at the Grammys Over the Years

View Slideshow Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Rex Shutterstock

It takes two to make a thing go right — or wrong. And at the Grammy Awards, that is especially true. With the 2017 Grammy Awards taking place this Sunday Feb. 12 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, we take a look back at some of the more memorable style statements.

Over the years, numerous high-profile couples have graced the red carpet at the star-filled music celebration, and their sometimes-coordinated, sometimes-clashing fashion always keeps us on our toes.

One “shining” example of a couple that put some thought in their appearance was Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, who set flashbulbs ablaze at the Grammys in 2015. West donned an all-black ensemble that let Kardashian’s Jean-Paul Gaultier gown and gold strappy sandals stand out. But notice how his open tux jacket mimics her plunging neckline. Now that’s forethought.

West’s chivalry in letting his lady be the star is nothing new. For years, men have been wearing understated suits and dress shoes to boost the “wow” factor for their dates.

Take, for instance, Marc Anthony at the Grammys in 2011. With the black-on-black suit, shoes and shades, this look screams, “Don’t look at me — look at her!”

What a gentleman! And then-spouse Jennifer Lopez certainly gave viewers something to see, with her stunning mini and embellished platform pumps.

Other couples haven’t done quite as well at red-carpet coordinating. Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert were on totally different pages in 2014, when Lambert went full awards-show glam and Shelton dressed for a dinner party.

Was this fashion misfire a bit of dramatic foreshadowing? Perhaps.

To see more celebrity couples on the Grammys red carpet, click through the slideshow:

