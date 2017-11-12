A Look Back at Grace Kelly’s Elegant Style

Grace Kelly in 1954. REX Shutterstock.

Legendary Hollywood actress Grace Kelly would have celebrated her 88th birthday today. Here, we look back at some of her defining style moments.

Philadelphia native Kelly left a legendary acting career in 1956 to become the Princess of Monaco when she married Prince Rainier III. Although she left Hollywood after appearing in only 11 films, her legacy looms large in both the cinematic and fashion worlds. Known for her elegant style on and off the screen, Kelly was just as comfortable in a ball gown in the film “To Catch a Thief” as she was in khakis in “Mogambo.”

Perhaps her most iconic look was the Hermes bag she often carried, thereafter coined the Kelly Bag. Further acknowledgment of her style came when Kelly was inaugurated into the International Best Dressed List Hall of Fame in 1960.

Kelly was no stranger to dressing up and was the host of many balls in her role as princess.

She didn’t need the trappings of designer clothes to show off her beauty — a bathing suit was all she needed in the film “High Society.”

In the ‘50s, her look was one to watch, along with fellow actresses Elizabeth Taylor and Lorraine Day.

Kelly even exuded elegance when dressed in period films such as “High Noon,” where she played a Quaker and co-star Gary Cooper’s love interest.

The actress typified a generation that opted for dresses over pants and showed off their legs in open-toe footwear.

Kelly’s wedding dress was designed by costume designer Helen Rose. It was a wedding gift to the bride from MGM.

Kelly did justice to the little black dress, especially when the neckline plunged.

Even when hidden behind sunglasses, Kelly’s star quality came through.