What Celebs Are Sharing About Their Golden Globe Looks on Social Media

By / 2 hours ago
blake lively golden globes social media
Blake Lively gets a makeover by her glam squad ahead of the Golden Globes.
Courtesy of Instagram.

The 74th Golden Globes are underway today at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., and the stars have all arrived in gorgeous outfits and footwear. But before they stepped onto the red carpet, there was a lot of preparation that went into their looks.

Sarah Jessica Parker had a tough decision to make when it came to her SJP Collection shoes, while Sofia Vergara shared a picture of her “essentials” for the night: dark chocolate espresso, a flask, and, of course, a lot of sparkly accessories.

Check out the Instagrams below to get a sneak peek at what the stars were up to before the show tonight.

