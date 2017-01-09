What Celebs Are Sharing About Their Golden Globe Looks on Social Media

Blake Lively gets a makeover by her glam squad ahead of the Golden Globes. Courtesy of Instagram.

The 74th Golden Globes are underway today at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., and the stars have all arrived in gorgeous outfits and footwear. But before they stepped onto the red carpet, there was a lot of preparation that went into their looks.

Sarah Jessica Parker had a tough decision to make when it came to her SJP Collection shoes, while Sofia Vergara shared a picture of her “essentials” for the night: dark chocolate espresso, a flask, and, of course, a lot of sparkly accessories.

Check out the Instagrams below to get a sneak peek at what the stars were up to before the show tonight.

Countdown to the #GoldenGlobes 🏆 #GlamSquad #Prep @hairbyadir @mollyrstern A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:56pm PST

Getting my essentials ready for tonight #goldenglobes2017 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽😂😂😂😂 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 8, 2017 at 12:32pm PST

And in the always fiercely competitive category of which shoe to choose, the nominees are… x, Sj A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:18pm PST

Countdown to the #GoldenGlobes 🏆 #GlamSquad #Prep @hairbyadir @mollyrstern A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:56pm PST

The final zip… A video posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:01pm PST

Thank you to the gorgeous glam squad who got me ready today @simoneseigl @nicolechavezstyle @davynewkirk @jennypackham @harrywinston #harrywinston #jennypackham #GoldenGlobes @goldenglobes A photo posted by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:20pm PST

Before the dress goes on… #goldenglobes2017 A photo posted by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:00pm PST

I did not wake up like this. Thank you @rodortega4hair @kristoferbuckle @enamelle @lorealmakeup @lorealhair A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:45pm PST