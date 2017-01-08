Golden Globes 2017: Red Carpet Shoes

Lily Collins on the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet.
The 2017 Golden Globes red carpet has kicked off, and we’re anticipating the arrival of stars including Mandy Moore, Lily Collins, Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and more.

While there have been plenty of sweeping gowns that have hidden stars’ shoes, we have been able to get a glimpse at some beautiful pairs. Emily Ratajkowski paired her canary yellow silk gown with Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals. Tracee Ellis Ross went for an all-out sparkly look in Christian Louboutin pumps and a Zuhair Murad jeweled dress.

Emily Ratajkowski 2017 Golden GlobesEmily Ratajkowski wearing Stuart Weitzman sandals at the 2017 Golden Globes. REX Shutterstock
Tracee Ellis Ross 2017 Golden GlobesEllis Ross in a Zuhair Murad dress and Christian Louboutin pumps. REX Shutterstock

While Lily Collins’ Zuhair Murad blush pink gown was a head-turner, it hid her heels. Kristen Bell, Felicity Jones, Olivia Culpo and more stars also wore gowns that concealed their footwear.

Lily Collins 2017 Golden GlobesLily Collins in Zuhair Murad on the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet. REX Shutterstock
Kristen BellKristen Bell wearing a Jenny Packham sequined gown that hid her heels. REX Shutterstock

The Golden Globes air at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.

Stay tuned to see what more stars are wearing on the red carpet, and click through the gallery to see all the Golden Globes arrivals.

