Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Step Out Dressed Like Cool Mom and Dad Duo

14 mins ago
gigi hadid zayn malik
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik leaving their apartment in NYC.
Splash

Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik seldom step out without looking amazing.

The supermodel and “Pillowtalk” singer make a stylish couple — so it’s no surprise that their latest look is pure perfection on a date night. Taking to the streets of NYC yesterday, hand-in-hand, the duo was dressed like the cool mom and dad at the PTA meeting.

Gigi, who just celebrated her 22nd birthday on Sunday, sported a khaki green two-piece over a black cropped turtleneck, revealing tight abs, complete with Stuart Weitzman satin slides as the twosome left their apartment.

Her main squeeze also sported green — wearing a Champion sweatshirt with a vintage dad-like feel to it. To complete the normcore look, Zayn paired a leather biker jacket over top, casual jeans, a baseball cap and sold-out Alexander Wang x Adidas Boost sneakers.

The couple — who have been inseparable since 2015 — aren’t shy about their love for each other. The 24-year-old singer took to Instagram Sunday to wish his lady a happy birthday, calling her his “everything.”

Gigi’s Stuart Weitzman slides come in at just under $400 and you can shop the look below.

stuart weitzman slide sandalsStuart Weitzman Mulearky slides. REX Shutterstock.

Stuart Weitzman Mulearky flat, $398; stuartweitzman.com

