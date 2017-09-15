Gigi Hadid Rocks Fall’s Biggest Boot Trend While Out With Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik on a date in New York City on Sept. 14. Splash

Gigi Hadid is coming off a busy New York Fashion Week schedule.

But after the craziness of the event, Hadid had a more low-key day yesterday, going on a casual date with boyfriend Zayn Malik in New York.

The 22-year-old wore an Are You Am I cropped hoodie and Re/Done jeans, anchoring her look with on-trend red Dr. Martens. Zayn opted for a striped Balenciaga sweater, gray jeans and Chelsea boots — a style favored by his former bandmate Harry Styles.

Gigi Hadid wears a gray sweatshirt, jeans and Doc Martens while out in New York with boyfriend Zayn Malik on Sept. 14. Splash

Hadid’s footwear choice adheres to the red boot trend, a popular look for fall that’s been sported by a slew of celebrities, including Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner. Hadid herself has stepped out in bright-red boots before, in the past choosing Stuart Weitzman Clingy boots.

A closer look at Gigi Hadid’s Doc Martens. Splash

While the supermodel has recently embraced the red boot trend, Dr. Martens have been a street-style staple of hers for years. Hadid has mixed up her Doc style, opting for everything from a canary yellow croc-printed pair to Velcro-strapped black boots to the scarlet laceups she chose yesterday.

While Hadid’s boots have sold out, the exact style is available on eBay.

