Gigi Hadid Swaps Bright Yellow Dr. Martens Boots for Nude Christian Louboutin Pumps

Gigi Hadid in New York on June 26. Splash

Gigi Hadid emerged on Monday in New York wearing a cool and casual look: loose-fitting jeans, a white tank, yellow Dr. Martens boots and coordinating yellow sunglasses.

This was a far cry from the not-so-summery velour sweatsuit she wore in New York last week. But in true supermodel form, one outfit a day is not enough. She was later spotted leaving her apartment in a Jonathan Simkhai beaded strapless crop top and peachy-hued silk pants that showed off her nude Christian Louboutin pumps. She slicked her hair back into a bun and wore coordinating peach eyeshadow.

Gigi Hadid wearing yellow Dr. Martens boots in New York on June 26. REX Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid wearing a Jonathan Simkhai look and Christian Louboutin pumps in New York on June 26. Splash

She attended a cocktail party that celebrated Anna Wintour’s Dame Commander honor the Vogue editor received in May. Hadid has been making lots of style statements lately in New York. Last week, she rocked a low-cut pajama set with her go-to Stuart Weitzman boots. She’s also worn Reebok sneakers and mules by Alexander Wang and Nicholas Kirkwood.

